UCF opens spring football with key questions to address

The UCF football team reached the ultimate goal, finishing last season as the only undefeated college football team in the nation.

So what are the Knights chasing in 2018? Perfection again, of course.

Players significantly raised their expectations and will look to build on their success under first year coach Josh Heupel when spring football practice opens Tuesday. Despite returning the bulk of starters from last year’s perfect squad, the Knights have several key issues to resolve during the next 15 workouts leading up to the spring game April 21.

Here are our top five questions UCF will look to answer this spring:

1. Who will Shaquem Griffin this team?

Yes, Shaquem Griffin has become an action verb after he displayed infectious energy while leading the Knights on and off the field. Griffin is poised to make history as the first one-handed linebacker drafted by an NFL team during the modern era. He has a rare inspirational quality that helped fuel the Knights’ 13-0 run. It’s unlikely one person will be able to completely step into Griffin’s shoes, but someone — or group of players — must emerge to provide the motor and heart needed to repeat as American Athletic Conference champions. Possible candidates so far include: linebacker Titus Davis, cornerback Nevelle Clarke and punter Mac Loudermilk.

2. How quickly can McKenzie Milton adapt to Heupel’s system?

Judging by earlier interviews with Heupel, it shouldn’t take Milton long to adjust. In fact, the new coach said he’ll keep Frost’s RPO (run, pass option) system mostly in tact, exploiting Milton’s mobility and creativity in the pocket.

Before joining UCF, Heupel served as Missouri’s offensive coordinator and helped them finish last season No. 8 nationally in total offense.

Aside from Milton, it will be an important spring for the Knights’ quarterbacks crew, which includes Virignia native and rising sophomore Darriel Mack Jr., the leading candidate for backup quarterback job.

3. How will the defensive line fare?

Although UCF’s defensive line showed vulnerability last season (see close Memphis and USF games), the group proved to be Power 5-worthy against Auburn in the Peach Bowl. The Knights lost some motor and grit with the departure of seniors Jamiyus Pittman, Tony Guerad, Seyvon Lowry and Rory Coleman — another locker room leader. But the Knights will still have some firepower with the return of nose guard Trysten Hill.

New defensive coordinator Randy Shannon said he planned to keep a 3-4 front with multiple looks just as the Knights did last season, but many observers expect Shannon to eventually implement more of the base 4-3 front he has run during much of his career.

Whichever base formation UCF leans on most is less relevant than resolving which players will step up to maintain the defensive line’s tough reputation built during the past two seasons. Key returners include: Hill, Aaron Cochran and Joey Connors.

4. What role will tight ends play in Heupel’s system?

If Heupel’s system mirrors aspects of UCFast, then tight ends will need to play a big role — particularly on third down. The Knights’ tight end group was probably hit the hardest, losing 25-year-old veteran Jordan Akins, who declared early for the NFL draft; Michael Colubiale; and Jordan Franks.

Akins, Colubiale and Franks accounted for 856 receiving yards last year, but they also were key blockers. UCF loses a lot of experience from last season’s tight ends group, but it is an opportunity for new players to take on tight end roles.

5. What is the new vibe around football?

The Scott Frost era brought some much needed swag and national interest to UCF. Hashtags like UCFast and UCFierce combined with cutting edge helmet decals and new Nike uniforms made the players more loose and confident following the winless 2015 season.

Most important, there was a unique chemistry among Frost’s staff unlike anything seen before, which led to the entire group moving to Nebraska.

It will be interesting to see what kind of energy is created generated among Heupel’s staff and how that will translate to the players inside of the locker room this spring.

