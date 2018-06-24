South Dade LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste talks UCF commitment

When Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste was on the UCF campus June 2, he was asked if he was on his official visit. He said he wasn’t but with resounding emphasis he also said, “But I’ll be back.”

Well, he didn’t need to return to be sold on the UCF program. The Homestead South Dade linebacker called head coach Josh Heupel on Wednesday to let him know he was ready to commit to the Knights. Soon after that, he also called his main recruiter and UCF cornerbacks coach Corey Bell.

“He was actually very excited and happy. He was the first person I called,” Jean-Baptiste said said of Heupel. “I spoke to Coach Bell after that and let him know that I had joined the family. Coach Bell congratulated me and said he was happy and proud of me and ready to work hard.”

He has been very pleased with his relationship with Coach Bell.

“It’s amazing. Coach Bell is like an older brother to me,” Jean-Baptiste said. “He’s always giving me advice … and we have a good bond.”

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Jean-Baptiste was one of two linebackers committing to UCF this week, as Rockledge’s Octavious Brothers (6-2, 210) pledged to the Knights on Tuesday, giving UCF nine commitments, including three linebackers to its 2019 recruiting class.

Miami Central’s Tatum Bethune (6-0, 215) is the other linebacker as UCF looks to bolster a group that will need some depth after this season, since the Knights will lose Pat Jasinski and Gabe Luyanda. Bethune and Brothers will both play outside linebackers, while Jean-Baptiste will play inside.

Jean-Baptiste said UCF is his dream school and he has been a big fan of the Knights ever since his parents first took him on a tour of the campus while the family was on a summer vacation to the Orlando area when he was nine years old.

“Ever since I was a little kid, when I first visited UCF, I was like, ‘Wow, UCF is my dream school. I want to come here,’ ” he said. “We were actually on a vacation and my dad said we were going to drive around the school and I was like, ‘Wow, everything is amazing.’ Everything was nice.”

So it was extra special for Jean-Baptiste last year to watch the Knights go through their unbeaten 13-0 season.

“It was phenomenal. It was great,” Jean-Baptiste said. “Coach Frost did a great job last year turning everything around … that was really big for them last year.”

He said he loves the new coaching staff.

“They’re all actually great guys,” he said. “Coach Heupel, I spent a good amount of time with him, and we had a good conversation. He’s a very cool guy, and when it comes to work, he’s gonna work. He’s a hard-working man and he wants to make sure everything goes right.”

For those who have not seen Jean-Baptiste play, he had an interesting description.

“It’s like a movie. Come watch the film. I become a monster,” Jean-Baptiste said. “I’m a beast. I’m a monster. I’m a dawg. Come watch it.

“I’m planning to come to UCF and make a huge impact on defense.”

As a junior at South Dade last season, Jean-Baptiste had 131 tackles (54 solo), seven tackles for loss, five sacks and three forced fumbles.

He also said he can’t wait for all of the renovations to be completed at the UCF athletic complex.

“I love everything about it. I love the campus, I love the people, I feel at home and I really have a good bond with all of the coaches,” Jean Baptiste said. “And one of the good things about it is that there is a lot of construction going on and there are going to be a lot of good things when I get there for my first year.

“I’m looking forward to the lazy river and the new nutrition building and the expansion of the locker room and a lot of changes to the weight room. … [the lazy river] will be right next to the facility so all of us guys are most likely going to be in there after practice.”

Jean-Baptiste said he will take his official visit to UCF either during the upcoming season, or afterward.

Knights fans might remember a big-time impact player from South Dade who played at UCF a few seasons back in receiver J.J. Worton 2011-14. UCF also has a pair of former South Dade players on the current roster in brothers Boman Swanson (offensive line) and Wyatt Swanson (linebacker). Running back Jawon Hamilton was another recent South Dade player at UCF, but he recently decided to transfer to reigning James Madison, the 2016 Football Championship Subdivision national champ and 2017 national runner-up.

