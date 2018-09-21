A view from the Tennessee Vols' sideline with Jesse Simonton of VolQuest.com, as told to Edgar Thompson (@JesseReSimonton):

1. Jeremy Pruitt was not Tennessee’s first choice, UF’s Dan Mullen was. Have fans warmed up to Pruitt? How much would a win against the Gators and Mullen boost Pruitt’s profile?

Jeremy Pruitt may not have been John Currie’s first choice, but Phil Fulmer didn’t hesitate to target and hire Nick’ Saban’s top lieutenant at Alabama. Since his arrival in December, Pruitt has immediately stamped his impact on the program by overhauling the strength and conditioning staff, emphasizing size and speed in recruiting, and heavily investing in both staff and support staff personnel. A year ago, Larry Scott, now UF’s tight ends coach, was earning $650,000 as offensive coordinator. New OC Tyson Helton, who is in his first year as a full-time play caller, was handed a $1.2 million a year contract — a sign of the increased commitment to football Pruitt is bringing from the Bama blueprint.

Saturday’s game will go a long way for Tennessee’s new coach to buy some equity with the Vols’ fan base in need for some actual evidence for optimism. To get an SEC win over a rival, especially prior to a daunting October schedule, would be huge for Pruitt. And the cherry on top would be beating the same coach Tennessee’s former AD wanted to hire for Pruitt’s current gig.

2. What is the state of the program coach Butch Jones left behind for Pruitt?

Irrevocably flawed? Tennessee is a proud program, with one of the richest traditions and most dedicated fan bases not only in the SEC but in all of college football. But after a topsy-turvy five-year tenure under Jones their mettle has been tested and this program’s foundation is in search of some new bricks.

On paper, Tennessee recruited quite well under Jones, who signed multiple top-10 classes. But Jones seemed to corner the market on prospects either over-hyped or over-ranked by recruiting services, based on their quality of play with the Vols. Pruitt inherited a team devoid of legitimate SEC offensive and defensive linemen, and until this staff is able to restock the trenches this team is going to be playing catch-up with the top teams in the SEC East.

Pruitt did inherit a nice collection of skill players, led by wideout Marquez Callaway and tailback Ty Chandler. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, a former top-50 recruit, has improved dramatically in his redshirt sophomore season. But the jury is still out whether he can considered in the upper echelon of SEC QBs.

3. The game pits two QBs, Feleipe Franks and Guarantano, in need of a confidence-building win. What is UT’s plan to defend Franks? What should worry Florida about Guarantano?

Much like Colorado State, Tennessee is going to change up its coverages to confuse Florida’s second-year quarterback. Franks has struggled facing basic three- and four-man pressures this season, as his inaccuracy woes have been highlighted when defense drop into coverage. According to Pro Football Focus, Franks is 3-of-21 for 22 yards when facing four-man pressures. When teams blitz, he’s thrown five touchdowns and has completed 16-of-19 attempts. The Vols are going to do their best to disguise various defensive looks in the secondary and try to take away the middle of the field, where Franks is most comfortable throwing the football (17-of-27, 229 yards, 4 TDs on throws of fewer than 20 yards per PFF).

Guarantano has upped his completion percentage to 72.2, this after having similar inaccuracy issues to Franks on simple throws. He’s thrown just two touchdowns, but already has four completions 50 yards or longer. Despite Guarantano’s athleticism, Tennessee has yet to call a designed run for its “dual-threat quarterback.” The Vols are clearly concerned about protecting Guarantano due their offensive line’s pass protection issues. One of Tennessee’s concerns Saturday is offensive line play, beginning with right tackle Drew Richmond blocking Florida’s edge rushers. The Gators gave Richmond trouble last season in Gainesville, where he allowed a sack and two QB hurries.

4. What Tennessee players should have Florida fans’ attention?

I’ll give you one on offense and one one defense.

Sophomore tailback Ty Chandler (No. 8) rushed for just 30 yards against the Gators a year ago, but he presents a similar problem for Florida’s defense as Kentucky’s Benny Snell. While Chandler isn’t a dominant between-the-tackles runner, he’s an elusive playmaker with SportsCenter-highlight ability. Last week against UTEP, he hit a hole as if he was fired from a cannon, outracing a pair of defensive backs to go 81 yards untouched for the longest run by a Tennessee tailback since 2006. Chandler was sorely missed during much of the Vols’ loss to West Virginia, sitting out much of the game with a head injury. Chandler could cause big problems, given the Gators’ woes with missed tackles (38 in three games per PFF).

Linebacker Daniel Bituli (No. 35) finally looks comfortable as Tennessee’s top playmaker on defense. A week ago, he had a sack and a couple of big tackles against an athletic quarterback like Franks. Pruitt will move Bituli all over the field, lining him up as a Buck end or edge rusher in the Vols’ dime package.

5. What about the Gators concerns Pruitt and the Vols?

There is a lot of familiarity between the two staffs. Scott and Charlton Warren coached last year at Tennessee, while Chris Rumph was with UF. This will be the third straight year Mullen and Pruitt go head to head. In other words, there won’t be many surprises on Saturday.

Tennessee knows Florida wants to control the pace of play, specifically with a physical ground game that involves the quarterback. The Vols’ linebackers will be challenged to then stop Franks and the passing game from making big plays in the middle of the field. A one-on-one matchup to watch will be UF receiver Van Jefferson vs. UT’s corners Baylen Buchanan or Bryce Thompson.