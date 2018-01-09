Thin layer of ice impacting Maryland schools, commute Tuesday morning

Be prepared for the ice rink that awaits outside your home this morning.

Precipitation that froze overnight created a thin layer of ice Tuesday morning that makes walking out front doors anywhere around Baltimore a challenge.

Schools across the Baltimore region are on a delay to start the morning, and public officials are warning Marylanders to be cautious when leaving their homes and parking spaces.

Five Baltimore City Schools will not open Tuesday due to ongoing facilities issues, but the rest of the district is opening two hours late.

The rest of the metro area’s school systems are also opening late or are closed.

Across the state, the school systems on the Eastern Shore and in Southern Maryland are closed. The only Maryland public school systems opening on time Tuesday: Alleghany and Washington counties in Western Maryland.

Roads crews treated highways overnight, but many surfaces — especially ramps and elevated roadways — could be slick.