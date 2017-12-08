Maryland weather: Overnight flurries, 2 to 4 inches of snow possible Saturday

Baltimore residents may wake up to snow Saturday morning.

It's possible that overnight flurries may stick to the ground, according to the National Weather Service, though they're only likely to accumulate to less than half an inch.

The freezing weather is expected to continue throughout the weekend, with two to four inches of new snow falling through the day Saturday.

Sunday is forecasted to be sunny but windy, with a high near 38 degrees.

There is a winter advisory in effect from midnight tonight through Saturday at 4 p.m., warning of difficult travel conditions due to the snow.

A look back at the winters — since 1891 — in which Baltimore got the least amount of snow.

"Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times," the advisory states.

The advisory applies to Baltimore, and in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's and St. Mary's counties.