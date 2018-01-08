Maryland weather: Things you need to know about what could be a slick evening on the highways

Baltimore commuters could encounter sleet and freezing rain — making for a potentially slick evening commute Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory that runs through 9 p.m. Monday. That advisory calls for a light mix to impact the Baltimore area in the afternoon.

The storm could bring a coating of ice to much of Maryland, and snow in the mountains of Western Maryland. The Weather Service projects the storm to begin impacting the central Maryland area in the early afternoon.

Here’s a look at the current radar and what the service says about when the storm will be arriving:

All public schools in the Baltimore metro area announced early closures Monday due to the impending storm.

Some schools in Baltimore were closed for facilities issues, but the rest of the city system and the surrounding region planned to dismiss schools three hours early.

Updated school closings & early dismissals »

Here’s a look at what the National Weather Service says is coming down this afternoon.

National Weather Service The National Weather Service shows the expected ice accumulation across the Baltimore region. The National Weather Service shows the expected ice accumulation across the Baltimore region. (National Weather Service)

Snow was falling before noon in Garrett County, where the forecast calls for a couple inches of snow in the mountains of far Western Maryland.

But snow seems less likely in other areas of the state — though some northern locations along the Mason-Dixon Line may see a trace amount, the National Weather Service said.

National Weather Service The National Weather Service shows a chance of snow accumulation Monday night into Tuesday. The National Weather Service shows a chance of snow accumulation Monday night into Tuesday. (National Weather Service)

As the afternoon goes on, road conditions may deteriorate around Maryland, the State Highway Administration says.

The storm comes amid a record stretch of freezing temperatures in the region.

Find live traffic updates here.