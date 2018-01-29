Maryland snow: Forecast shows a chance of dusting or more by Tuesday morning

Forecasters are calling for a chance of snow across much of Maryland by the Tuesday morning commute.

A forecast map calls for an inch or two of snow falling along the Mason-Dixon Line, with a dusting along the Interstate 95 corridor and toward Southern Maryland.

The forecast calls for up to 2 inches in some places.

Here's an updated look at the National Weather Service's projections for snow fall in Maryland before Tuesday morning's commute. Find updates here. (Sean Welsh) (Sean Welsh)

Officials are warning that roads could be slippery and snow-covered.

National Weather Service meteorologists said that while recent warm temperatures could make it difficult for snow to stick to pavement, temperatures could drop below freezing during the morning rush hour.

“Therefore...any wet or slushy roads do have the chance to freeze during the morning rush,” they wrote. “Also...snowfall rates may be moderate to locally heavy for a brief period and if so that can stick on paved surfaces despite the recent warm conditions.”

