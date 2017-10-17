Baltimore's 'first real cold' of fall Tuesday should subside later in week

Baltimore awoke to its first cold day of fall Tuesday morning, but temperatures are expected to rebound gradually the rest of the week, with clear skies through the weekend.

Temperatures were below 50 degrees before 10 a.m. Tuesday, and the National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for the surrounding counties. The high Tuesday is 62 degrees, and tonight’s low is 50.

“Patchy frost is possible early this morning and again tonight, primarily away from the urban areas and away from the tidal waters,” the advisory said.

Isha Renta, a weather service meteorologist, said a warm front over the region should allow clear, sunny skies, bringing temperatures up into the 70s later this week.

“It’s the first real cold,” Renta said. “Temperatures will gradually increase every day.”

Wednesday’s high temperature is expected to be about 70 degrees, then Thursday, Friday and Saturday could all reach 73, according to the weather service.

