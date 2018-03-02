Powerful windstorm causing transportation problems, dangerous driving conditions throughout Maryland

A windstorm that the National Weather Service is calling “one of the most powerful” in recent years is causing transportation cancellations and delays throughout Maryland, as well as potentially dangerous driving conditions.

MARC train services are suspended Friday, with high winds causing signal failures and fallen trees blocking tracks, the Maryland Transit Administration said.

Amtrak was also experiencing delays and cancellations throughout the northeast corridor, due to trees being blown onto tracks and into power lines.

And the Maryland State Highway Administration said it would have increased emergency patrols out on the roads throughout the day. The SHA warned drivers to watch their speed — particularly on bridges.

At least one car was struck by a falling tree at Walther and Weaver avenues in Northeast Baltimore.

A high wind warning is in effect throughout the state, with gusts of wind up to 60-70 mph expected. The strongest gusts are expected around noon Friday, but the storm could last until Sunday. The storm is expected to cause widespread power outages. Several schools in the area are closed.

The National Weather Service warned that travel is dangerous, and people should stay inside if possible.

Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport said there were no significant flight delays as of Friday morning, but urged travelers to check with their airlines throughout the day for updates.