Overnight wind advisory issued for Baltimore region

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory Sunday night for much of Maryland, including many areas in the Baltimore region.

The advisory signals that winds of up to 50 to 55 miles per hour are expected, which can make driving difficult. The strong gusts may also blow down trees and power lines. Scatted power outages are expected, according to the advisory.

The warning will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Monday. The following are areas in which the advisory applies:

Anne Arundel County

Calvert County

Carroll County

Central, Southeast and Northwest Howard County

Central, Southeast and Northwest Montgomery County

Charles County

Northern and Southern Baltimore

Northwest and Southeast Harford County

Prince Georges County

St. Marys County

