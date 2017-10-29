Overnight wind advisory issued for Baltimore region

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory Sunday night for much of Maryland, including many areas in the Baltimore region.
The advisory signals that winds of up to 50 to 55 miles per hour are expected, which can make driving difficult. The strong gusts may also blow down trees and power lines. Scatted power outages are expected, according to the advisory.
The warning will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Monday. The following are areas in which the advisory applies:
Anne Arundel County
Calvert County
Carroll County
Central, Southeast and Northwest Howard County
Central, Southeast and Northwest Montgomery County
Charles County
Northern and Southern Baltimore
Northwest and Southeast Harford County
Prince Georges County
St. Marys County