Friday storms could cause more flooding ahead of drier weekend

The threat of flash flooding in the Baltimore area will return Friday afternoon, when storms could drench the region again following Thursday’s reprieve.

A flash flood watch for the region goes into effect at 3 p.m. Friday, and the most significant storms in and around Baltimore are expected to occur between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a chance of isolated showers and storms early in the afternoon as a cold front moves through the area, and stronger storms are expected in the evening, said Kevin Whitt, a National Weather Service meteorologist. The greatest chance of storms falls between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m., when the area could see heavy rain, small hail and strong winds, Whitt said.

A rainy summer has already soaked the ground, so there’s a strong chance any downpours that bring more than 2 inches of rain per hour will lead to flash floods. The saturated ground could also cause trees to fall more easily than they otherwise would, the weather service warned.

“We’ve been so saturated lately and this activity is just going to exacerbate that this evening,” Whitt said.

Baltimore already has surpassed a record for July rainfall set in 1889, and the area is on pace for its wettest summer since observations began in 1870.

Saturday is predicted to be drier, with patchy fog in the morning, Whitt said. But the chance of rain returns Sunday night, prefacing what’s expected to be another wet week. There’s a chance of showers Monday through Thursday.

