Another soggy stretch forecast to arrive this weekend around Baltimore

Another stretch of soggy weather is forecast to arrive in the Baltimore region this weekend.

The National Weather Service predicts unsettled conditions from Friday night into Monday. Heavier showers and storms could cause some flooding over the weekend.

“Given the wet conditions over the region the past couple of weeks, heavier showers and storms will bring a threat of localized flooding both Saturday and Sunday,” forecasters wrote.

More rain is possible Monday into Tuesday. Weather service models predict that as much as an inch and a half to 2 inches of rain could fall by the end of next week.

Rainfall is already ahead of normal this month around Baltimore. There was 1.55 inches of rain at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in the first week of August, after a record-setting 16.73 inches fell mostly in the second half of July.

CAPTION Flooding in North Ocean City on Saturday afternoon. (Video courtesy Andrew Doyle) Flooding in North Ocean City on Saturday afternoon. (Video courtesy Andrew Doyle) CAPTION Business owners, residents, and volunteers begin the process of clearing mud and debris from Ellicott City Main Street buildings affected by the flood one week ago. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Business owners, residents, and volunteers begin the process of clearing mud and debris from Ellicott City Main Street buildings affected by the flood one week ago. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video)

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance