Rainy weekend forecast raises flooding concerns

Frequent and sometimes heavy rainfall is forecast Friday through Sunday, potentially posing flooding risks, according to meteorologists.

A system of low pressure is forecast to move into the region Friday and stall overhead through the weekend. As much as 3-4 inches of rain, about a month’s worth, could fall over three days — much of it Friday night and Saturday morning.

Storms and heavy downpours are forecast to move in Friday afternoon, and meteorologists at the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington forecast office said they are considering issuing a flash flood watch for Friday night into Saturday.

Unsettled and wet weather could continue into Sunday, or even early Monday, as forecasting models suggest the low-pressure system will be slow to depart.

Unusually cool weather for this time of year is forecast to accompany the rain. High temperatures are forecast in the lower 80s Friday, only the mid-70s Saturday and around 80 degrees Sunday.

More than 3 inches of rain have already fallen on Baltimore in July, so additional heavy rain could make it the wettest month of the year so far. Before a dry June, with less than an inch and a half of precipitation, more than 5 ½ inches of rain fell in May.

Warming and drying trends are forecast by the middle of next week.

