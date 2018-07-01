Air quality alert, heat advisory issued as heat wave hits Central Maryland

A heat wave that has baked the Midwest last week will shift eastward this weekend, bringing temperatures well into the 90s Sunday across Central Maryland.

High temperatures are forecast for 98 degrees Sunday and Monday in the Baltimore region.

A large area of high pressure over the middle of the country is allowing a flow of hot, humid air from the South and Southwest to move into the continental United States. The heat index was expected to approach 110 degrees across the nation’s midsection, from Arkansas to Minnesota to Michigan.

A “Code Orange” air quality alert is in effect for Baltimore and Carroll, Baltimore, Harford, Howard and Anne Arundel counties. That indicates conditions could be difficult for sensitive groups, including the elderly, children and those with heart or lung conditions.

National Weather Service forecasters have issued a heat advisory for Monday from noon to 8 p.m.

Forecasters expected the most intense heat and humidity Sunday into Monday. A heat advisory was in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday, with heat index values of 105 to 109 degrees. Monday’s advisory was issued Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures around the region reached the middle to upper 90s over the weekend. The heat and calm winds were raising concerns about air pollution, which is exacerbated by sunshine and high temperatures.

Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen issued the city’s first “Code Red” heat advisory of the season for Sunday and has extended it through Tuesday.

“Heat is a silent killer and a threat to the health of everyone in our city, particularly the young, the elderly and those with chronic diseases,” Wen said. “In weather like this, it’s important for everyone to protect against hyperthermia and dehydration.”

The declaration encourages residents to limit outdoor activity, to drink plenty of clear, non-alcoholic drinks, and to keep a close eye on children and the elderly, who are most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses like heat stroke.

One person has died of heat-related illness in Maryland this year. As many as a dozen such deaths are typical each summer, with as many as 17 in both 2013 and 2016 and 46 heat-related deaths in the hot summer of 2012.

