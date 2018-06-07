Maryland weather: Howard County officials warn of more flash flood risks coming Saturday

A cold front is forecast to bring more drenching rain and storms this weekend, and Howard County officials are warning residents to be ready for a chance of flash flooding on Saturday.

The front is expected to trigger showers and storms starting Friday night and continuing Saturday. The National Weather Service predicts about 30 percent chances of storms Friday night, rising to 60 percent chances Saturday.

Weather service meteorologists said that while the risks of severe storms and flash flooding are “marginal,” the forecast bears close monitoring “given how sensitive the region is to rainfall at present.”

Howard officials urged residents on social media, “Please monitor forecast.”

Parts of northeastern Howard County have received more than 15 inches of rainfall over the past month. Close to half of that fell in one afternoon May 27, when devastating flash flooding hit Ellicott City for the second time in two years.

May rainfall set a new Maryland record last month, meteorologists said Wednesday.

