Baltimore misses one cold-weather record, but could break others this weekend

Baltimore temperatures fell to 7 degrees early Saturday morning, missing a record set in 1904 by 2 degrees. But other cold-weather records were expected to be in reach over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, temperatures were expected to peak in the upper teens, not far off a record for the coldest daily maximum temperature. The “lowest high” temperature ever recorded Jan. 6 in Baltimore is 16 degrees, in 1912.

Factoring in wind chills, it felt as cold as 16 degrees below zero early Saturday morning.

Overnight wind chills included 16 below in Westminster, 15 below in Park Heights, 13 below in Carney, 11 below in Columbia and 10 below at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures and wind chills were slow to warm Saturday afternoon. They reached 17 degrees, with gusts up to 30 mph making it feel like 1 degree below zero, as of 2 p.m.

The weather service forecasts lows Saturday night into Sunday morning could hit 2 degrees, which would break a record low of 3 degrees set four years ago Jan. 7.

From there, temperatures are expected to warm out of record territory. Highs are forecast in the lower 20s Sunday — a level that is on par with normal lows for this time of year, but 5-10 degrees above record cold.

On Monday, temperatures could rise a few degrees above freezing for the first time in the new year, and only the second time in two weeks.

Temperatures briefly hit 33 degrees Dec. 29 at BWI, the region’s point of record. Otherwise, temperatures have stayed at or below freezing since Dec. 27.

Highs in the 40s are forecast by Tuesday and in the 50s by Thursday.

