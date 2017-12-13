Accumulating snow possible tonight in Maryland

The Baltimore region could see a light dusting of snow late Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The area has a 30 to 50 percent chance of snow, increasing at the Maryland and Pennsylvania line, said NWS meteorologist Andrew Snyder.

“If it does, there will only be a dusting or coasting, less than half an inch. Not very heavy,” he said.

Cold temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend, with highs only reaching the 30s each day and overnight lows in the 20s. But by next week, more normal temperatures for this time of year are expected. Highs will be in the mid 40s to 50s, Snyder said.

More snow is possible Friday night, but that too, is expected to be “more hit or miss,” he said.

CAPTION Louis W. Uccellini, director of the National Weather Service, talks about some of the technology visitors would get to see at the open house event. (Michael Dresser / Baltimore Sun) Louis W. Uccellini, director of the National Weather Service, talks about some of the technology visitors would get to see at the open house event. (Michael Dresser / Baltimore Sun) CAPTION Cruise lines are offering refunds to passengers on canceled cruises, as well as discounts on future voyages. (Sept. 7, 2017) Cruise lines are offering refunds to passengers on canceled cruises, as well as discounts on future voyages. (Sept. 7, 2017)

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5