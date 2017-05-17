Baltimore reaches 93 degrees, tying 121-year-old record

Baltimore tied a 121-year-old record high Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures hit 93 degrees just after 3 p.m., matching a record for Wednesday’s date set May 17, 1896, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday’s record was set at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, while the previous mark was set when Baltimore’s point of record was the U.S. Customs House downtown.

The Inner Harbor peaked at 92 degrees Wednesday, according to the weather service.

The heat, sunshine and stagnant air over the region were producing poor air quality. Maryland environmental officials have issued a “Code Orange” air quality alert, which means that conditions are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. That includes children, the elderly and anyone with a heart or lung condition, including asthma.

Normal high temperatures this time of year are in the lower- to mid-70s.

The region hit that threshhold by mid-morning on Wednesday, after dropping to 55 degrees — about normal for this time of year — just before sunrise.

Similar heat in the lower 90s is forecast Thursday, and another “Code Orange” alert will be in effect. More record highs are unlikely over the coming days — the record high for Thursday’s date is 97 degrees, and for Friday’s date is 98 degrees.

Highs are forecast in the upper 80s with possible storms Friday.

Sunshine and highs around 70 degrees are forecast for the 142nd Preakness Stakes on Saturday.