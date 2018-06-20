Maryland weather: Thunderstorms likely Wednesday afternoon, meteorologists say

Thunderstorms are likely across Central Maryland early Wednesday evening, and flash flooding is possible to the west of the region, meteorologists said.

Maryland is on the edge of an area that forecasters say could see damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center expects about a 5 percent chance of severe winds in west-central Maryland, and up to 15 percent chances across Western Maryland.

Heavy rain and lightning, meanwhile, could be widespread.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties until 10 p.m., with quick bursts of as much as 2-4 inches of rain possible.

The National Weather Service expects lighter rain totals, a quarter of an inch to half an inch, across Central Maryland.

