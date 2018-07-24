Maryland weather: Flooding likely to affect morning commute in the Baltimore area Tuesday

Heavy rains are expected to continue for another day in the Baltimore region Tuesday, potentially causing flooding problems during the morning commute.

A flash flood watch remains in effect throughout the region until Wednesday afternoon. Parts of Baltimore City and Baltimore County are under a flood warning until 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.

“Heavy rain will move north toward our area in time for the morning commute. Some roads may become flooded,” the National Weather Service wrote on Twitter.

The Maryland State Highway Administration reported “a number” of weather-related road closures Tuesday morning. In Annapolis, Dock Street was closed and just one lane was open on Compromise Street due to flooding. Officials warned that rising water levels could lead to more road closures.

The Maryland Transportation Authority warned drivers to be on alert for standing water on roadways, and to allow for extra time during their commute.

See live traffic conditions here.

This article will be updated.