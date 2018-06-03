Next few days will be sunnier, drier in Baltimore region

Finally.

The seemingly endless rain showers that have plagued the region of late — causing devastating flooding in Ellicott City — will become lighter Sunday night into Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. It may sprinkle on Tuesday.

“The next few days will be considerably drier and sunnier for Baltimore,” said Ray Martin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

It will still be considerably cooler than normal for this time of year, according to Martin, thanks to a “relatively Canadian air mass over us the next few days.”

The highs throughout the week are only in the 70s.

CAPTION Barbara McLewee of Churchville talks about the red oak tree that fell and hit her house (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video) Barbara McLewee of Churchville talks about the red oak tree that fell and hit her house (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County Fire spokesman Tim Rostkowski talks Friday afternoon about the death of a Kingsville woman, likely as the result of a fallen tree limb. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Fire spokesman Tim Rostkowski talks Friday afternoon about the death of a Kingsville woman, likely as the result of a fallen tree limb. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video)

