Preakness weather watch: Rain forecast throughout the week, including possibly during race Saturday

An unsettled weather pattern is forecast to persist through this week, bringing frequent rain chances and possibly some showers continuing into the 143rd Preakness Stakes on Saturday.

Scattered storms and showers are possible in the afternoon and evening Monday and Tuesday as a front stretching from west to east across the region lifts and then drops back southward.

Then, more steady rain is forecast Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as the front remains stationary over Maryland.

The National Weather Service predicts 2-4 inches of rain could fall over the next five days across Central Maryland.

For now, the front is forecast to move north again by the weekend, so meteorologists don’t expect the steady rain to continue into Saturday. But they still predict about a 50 percent chance of rain during Preakness.

After this year’s Kentucky Derby was the wettest on record, more wet conditions at Pimlico Race Course could play in the favor of Derby winner Justified.

