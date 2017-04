Temperatures hit a record high of 87 degrees Tuesday at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. That broke a record of 85 degrees set in 2011, most recently.

It was Baltimore's second-straight afternoon in the 80s and its warmest since Oct. 19, when the airport also hit 87 degrees, also the last time Baltimore had back-to-back days in the 80s.

A weak cold front is forecast to drop temperatures to seasonable levels in the 60s the next few days.