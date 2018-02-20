Baltimore weather: Temperatures tie an 88-year-old record high

Just days after a light snow fell on the region, the Baltimore area tied an 88-year-old heat record Tuesday, according to National Weather Service data.

Temperatures hit 76 degrees at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Tuesday afternoon, matching the record high for Feb. 20 set in 1930. The average high for Feb. 20 is 46 degrees.

The warm weather will stick around Wednesday, with the high forecast to hit 76 degrees again. Temperatures are expected to dip Thursday, with a high of 49 degrees and an 80 percent chance of rain.

The National Weather Service recorded 2.2 inches of snow at BWI last weekend. But temperatures rose quickly, with a high of 48 degrees Sunday.

