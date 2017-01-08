Schools closed Monday on Eastern Shore, southern Md. following weekend snowstorm

Public schools on the Eastern Shore will be closed Monday following a weekend snowstorm that largely missed the Baltimore area but dumped half a foot of snow in several counties.

Schools will be closed in Talbot, Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Dorcester, Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties, officials said.

St. Mary's County, Calvert schools and Salisbury University will also be closed Monday. Baltimore-area school districts are on a normal schedule. Check the Baltimore Sun closings box for the latest updates.

Saturday's snowfall was heavy across the Eastern Shore and in Southern Maryland. Ocean City got 6 to 8 inches of snow in the storm, and a snowfall total of 9.7 inches was reported in St. Mary's County, according to the National Weather Service.

The Baltimore area got only a dusting of about an inch or two of snow, the weather service said.

Monday's forecast in the Baltimore area is cold and dry, with an expected high of 27 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday could bring precipitation, but temperatures are expected to rise as the week goes on.

A 20 percent slight chance of rain or freezing rain is in the forecast Tuesday afternoon, with an expected high of 38 degrees, the weather service said.

Wednesday could also be rainy (a 30 percent chance), but should be much warmer, with a high of 50 degrees. Thursday is expected to be 56 degrees and mostly cloudy.

