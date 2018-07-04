Maryland Weather Meteorology, astronomy and climate conditions in the Baltimore region
News Weather Maryland Weather

After hot Fourth of July, rain, cooler temperatures in the forecast for Baltimore area

Colin Campbell
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Following a scorching Fourth of July with a heat index of 105 degrees, the Baltimore region should be cooler and get some rain the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

A 20 percent chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast after 11 a.m. Thursday. Then the clouds are expected to clear and temperatures should reach a high of 90 degrees, the weather service said. Thursday night should be cloudy, with a low of about 77 degrees.

A cold front will cross into the region Friday, resulting in showers and thunderstorms in the Friday forecast, with a high of 88 degrees.

“High pressure will build into the region in the wake of the front, ushering in a much cooler and less humid air mass for the weekend,” National Weather Service meteorologists wrote in their forecast discussion.

It should be a beautiful, sunny weekend. Saturday and Sunday’s forecast highs are 81 and 83 degrees, respectively.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6

Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
91°