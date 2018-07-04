After hot Fourth of July, rain, cooler temperatures in the forecast for Baltimore area

Following a scorching Fourth of July with a heat index of 105 degrees, the Baltimore region should be cooler and get some rain the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

A 20 percent chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast after 11 a.m. Thursday. Then the clouds are expected to clear and temperatures should reach a high of 90 degrees, the weather service said. Thursday night should be cloudy, with a low of about 77 degrees.

A cold front will cross into the region Friday, resulting in showers and thunderstorms in the Friday forecast, with a high of 88 degrees.

“High pressure will build into the region in the wake of the front, ushering in a much cooler and less humid air mass for the weekend,” National Weather Service meteorologists wrote in their forecast discussion.

It should be a beautiful, sunny weekend. Saturday and Sunday’s forecast highs are 81 and 83 degrees, respectively.

