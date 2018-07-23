Maryland Weather Meteorology, astronomy and climate conditions in the Baltimore region
Maryland weather: Flash flood watch in effect in Baltimore area through Monday night

Catherine Rentz
The Baltimore region is at significant risk of flash flooding Monday, with grounds saturated and stream levels high after days of heavy rain, the National Weather Service warned.

A flash flood watch is in effect throughout the Baltimore area through late Monday night. A coastal flood watch is also in effect for Anne Arundel County.

There is an 80 percent chance of rain today, with new rainfall between half- and three-quarters of an inch expected, the weather service said.

This article will be updated.

