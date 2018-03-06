Baltimore weather: Mix of rain and snow likely Tuesday night through Wednesday morning

After getting through Windmageddon, the Baltimore region now must prepare for some snow.

The National Weather Service is forecasting an 80 percent chance of rain and snow Tuesday night through Wednesday. Winter storm conditions are possible in northern Baltimore and Harford counties, with potential for as much as 5 inches possible close to the Pennsylvania line, weather service forecasters cautioned.

Up to a few inches are possible across Carroll County and central Baltimore and Harford counties, while just a dusting to an inch is forecast along Interstate 95.

The weather service cautioned of dangerous traveling conditions Wednesday morning. “Significant reductions in visibility are possible,” they wrote.

Forecasters expect the precipitation to start as rain Tuesday, turning into a mix of rain and snow by the evening. Temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-40s Tuesday afternoon and then fall to the mid- to lower-30s overnight.

The storm is expected to be similar to the one that whipped the region with gusts as high as 70 mph last week, a “Nor’easter” that develops along the coast and moves northeast. Meteorologists called last week’s storm “one of the most powerful windstorms in recent years,” but this week’s is not expected to pack such winds. The storm knocked down power lines across the region, causing 435,000 power outages; more than 15,000 people remained without power as of Tuesday morning.

Forecasters expect the precipitation to start as rain Tuesday, turning into snow by the evening. Temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-40s Tuesday afternoon and then fall to the mid- to lower-30s overnight.

The snow is forecast to continue into Wednesday afternoon, with temperatures hovering in the 30s.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be sunny, with highs in the low 40s.

Baltimore Sun reporter Colin Campbel contributed to this article.

Here's a look at the potential snow fall range for Maryland during a storm expected to hit Tuesday into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. (Sean Welsh) (Sean Welsh)

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman