Baltimore area sees some snow before warming up again

The Baltimore area went from a stretch of warm weather Friday to a couple of inches of snow and some sleet Saturday, with more warm weather expected Sunday.

The National Weather Service recorded 2.2 inches of snow at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. A winter weather advisory had been in effect from 2 p.m. until midnight in much of the Baltimore area Saturday.

Temperatures were expected to rise Sunday, melting the previous day’s snow quickly, with a high of 48 degrees. By Tuesday, when highs are forecasted to hit 70, the snow will be a distant memory.

Saturday’s bout of winter weather was a stark contrast to what Baltimore had been experiencing. Friday had a high of 61 degrees in Baltimore, according to the National Weather Service.

Other areas in the region saw record warm temperatures this past week. At Washington Dulles International Airport on Thursday, a high of 76 broke the old record of 68 set in 1982, according to the National Weather Service.

CAPTION A few hearty Baltimoreans engage in running, hockey, photography on a freezing day. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun video) A few hearty Baltimoreans engage in running, hockey, photography on a freezing day. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION On Thursday, the East Coast got battered by severe winds and heavy snow leaving many people stranded as they tried to deal with the dangerous conditions. On Thursday, the East Coast got battered by severe winds and heavy snow leaving many people stranded as they tried to deal with the dangerous conditions.

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance