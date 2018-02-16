Baltimore weather: Snow possible Saturday after warm stretch

After a stretch of warm weather Thursday into Friday, Baltimore and surrounding areas in northern Maryland could see snow on Saturday.

Friday’s evening forecast calls for more rain.

By Saturday afternoon, though, the rain may turn to snow. And by nighttime, snow, sleet and freezing rain are likely. With the low around 32 degrees, up to two inches of new snow and sleet accumulation is possible, meteorologists predict.

Baltimore County Public Schools isn’t taking any risks with the weather. The district has already announced that all school-sponsored activities will close at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday’s forecast is a stark contrast to what Baltimore has been experiencing.

Friday’s weather called for a high of 61 degrees in Baltimore, according to the National Weather Service.

Other areas in the region saw record warm temperatures this week. At Dulles Thursday, a high of 76 broke the old record of 68 set in 1982, according to the National Weather Service.

