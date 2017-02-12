Severe weather warning issued, damaging winds expected for Baltimore region.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Baltimore region lasting through 11:45 p.m. Sunday night. Damaging winds with gusts of up to 60 mph were forecast.

The National Weather Service announced the severe weather statement at 10:40 p.m. for Anne Arundel, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Frederick and Prince Georges counties.

"I-95 corridor in northeastern MD including Baltimore metro area: prepare immediately for damaging winds! Head to safety!" the National Weather Service's Baltimore/Washington Twitter account said.

Some areas were expected see 60 mph wind gusts, potentially causing trees and large branches to fall, causing damage to homes and vehicles, and blocking roads, the weather service warned.

The strong winds could also cause power outages.

By 11:15 p.m., some fire departments and the weather service were reporting numerous calls for downed power lines and trees. Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. began reporting outages northwest of the city.

After Maryland Transportation Authority officials issued fog and wind warnings for the Tydings Bridge on Interstate 95 late Sunday night, the agency reported two left lanes were blocked for overturned tractor trailer but it wasn't immediately clear if the collision was caused by the severe weather.

The system was moving from the northwest, forecasters said. Gusts of 68 mph wind were measured in Camp David at 10:02 p.m. and 66 mph wind gusts at Reagan National Airport at 11:21 p.m., the weather service said.

The Baltimore area is also under high wind warning overnight Sunday into Monday evening. The National Weather Service is forecasting northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

The strongest winds are expected to be overnight through Monday morning, forecasters said.