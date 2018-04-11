Baltimore weather: Temperatures could hit 80 degrees as a surge of warmth finally reaches the forecast

Spring warmth is finally arriving in the Baltimore region Thursday, and temperatures could hit 80 degrees for the first time since October.

Highs are forecast in the 70s Thursday and close to 80 degrees Friday and Saturday.

A warm front and a system of high pressure off the Southeast coast are forecast to pump warm air up from the south and southwest.

Normal high temperatures this time of year are in the mid-60s, so the warmth is a significant departure from a trend of cold weather that has dominated over the past month and a half.

Temperatures haven’t hit 80 degrees at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport since Oct. 10.

Forecasters are unsure whether the warmth will continue into Sunday. A cold front could dip southward into the region, keeping temperatures only in the 40s and 50s. But if it doesn’t come far south enough, warmth in the 60s could remain another day.

Highs are expected to drop back into the 50s and lower 60s early next week.

