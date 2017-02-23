Baltimore hits 77 degrees, just missing 143-year-old record

Baltimore hit 77 degrees Thursday afternoon, its warmest temperature since the fall and one degree from tying a 143-year-old record.

The National Weather Service reported the high temperature was reached at 3:38 p.m. at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, the region's point of record.

The record high for Thursday's date is 78 degrees, set in 1874.

It hasn't been as warm in Baltimore since BWI hit 78 degrees Nov. 3.

The still-frigid Chesapeake Bay waters helped hold temperatures at the Inner Harbor to an afternoon high of 72 degrees.

community.baltimoresun.com" data-content-id="82094884" data-content-size="small" data-content-type="gallery" data-content-slug="bal-submit-your-weather-photos-20141125" data-content-subtype="photogallery" data-carousel-options="outer&removePagesOnClose" data-role="carousel carousel_swipe lightbox_container imgsize_ratiosizecontainer" data-content-key="ae874234b4263c57d548340224f67c22"> From the Community: community.baltimoresun.com" data-content-id="82094884" data-content-size="small" data-content-type="image" data-content-subtype="photo"> Whether rain, sleet, snow or sunshine, show us what you're seeing in Maryland by sharing your photos in our weather gallery. Select images could be featured online or in print. (To submit, go to (To submit, go to community.baltimoresun.com

More abnormal warmth, but likely another missed record, is forecast Friday. Highs are predicted in the mid-70s, a few degrees from a record high of 79 set in 1985.

Mild temperatures are forecast into Saturday, but a cold front is expected to bring chillier air and gusty winds by the afternoon. Temperatures are then expected to stay in the 30s and 40s into Monday.

Another warm-up is forecast next week.

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance