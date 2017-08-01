Flood warning issued across Baltimore

A flood warning is in effect across Baltimore until 11 p.m. after a quick downpour dumped an inch or two of rain.

The National Weather Service issued the warning just after 5 p.m., as an isolated but intense storm cell crossed the city. The warning also covers the Dundalk area in southeastern Baltimore County.

Meteorologists urged motorists to be cautious and not drive through floodwaters.

The rain comes as the ground is saturated from last weekend’s rain. As much as 4 inches of rain fell across parts of the region Friday and Saturday.

