As coastal storm moves offshore, threat in Atlantic likely to become Tropical Storm Irma

A coastal storm that threatened to become Tropical Storm Irma has moved off shore — a strengthening system in the Atlantic is expected to get that name, instead.

The system that passed through the mid-Atlantic Tuesday brought nearly 3 inches of rain and 40 mph wind gusts to Ocean City, but it never organized enough to become Tropical Storm Irma, as meteorologists had expected. To warrant a storm name, a system has to have a precise set of tropical characteristics, which include sustained wind speeds of at least 39 mph.

The storm, in conjunction with a low-pressure system moving down from the Great Lakes, brought about three-quarters of an inch of rain to Baltimore.

As it departs — and as they continue to track Tropical Storm Harvey, now over Louisiana — meteorologists are looking ahead to the next system.

They give virtually 100 percent chances that a storm a few hundred miles west of the Cape Verde Islands, off the west African coast, will become Tropical Storm Irma in the next couple of days.

It will take a week for that storm to reach any land in the Caribbean or on the East Coast, and meteorologists will be watching any changes in its expected track.

Possible paths include threats to the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean, the Carolinas and Bermuda, according to AccuWeather.com.

Weather Channel meteorologists say conditions are favorable across the central Atlantic for the storm to strengthen, but that it’s “far too early to determine” if, where or when the storm could affect land.

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance