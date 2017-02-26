Rare February tornado confirmed in Charles County Saturday

A tornado was confirmed to have touched down in Charles County on Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

The tornado was classified as a lower-intensity EF1 with winds of 90 miles per hour. The tornado toppled trees in its path and caused some property damage, but no injuries were reported.

The tornado's 8.4 mile path began near Crain Highway and Rosewick Road in north La Plata, then traveled northeast until it lifted near the intersection of St. Peters Church Road and Gruss Farm Place in east Waldorf, NWS said.

The fallen trees in its path downed power lines and blocked multiple roads. Some trees fell onto houses or cars. Some houses had missing shingles or other damage.

The National Weather Service said tornadoes in Maryland in February are rare. Since 1950, only three other tornadoes were reported in Maryland in February — with two of those since 2014. Only three tornadoes have been reported in Maryland in January since 1950.

cwells@baltsun.com