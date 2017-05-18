Baltimore hits 90 for second-straight day; 'Code Orange' smog alert in effect

Temperatures hit 90 degrees Thursday afternoon in Baltimore for a second-straight afternoon.

A “Code Orange” air quality alert is again in effect. That indicates smog levels are at unhealthy levels for sensitive groups, including the elderly, children, asthmatics and people with heart conditions.

Temperatures are forecast to peak in the lower 90s, well short of a record for Thursday’s date, 97 degrees set in 1962.

As of 2 p.m., it was 90 degrees at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and 93 degrees at the Inner Harbor.

Temperatures reached 93 degrees Wednesday at BWI, the region’s point of record, tying a record set in 1896.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday night.

Slightly cooler weather is forecast Friday, with highs in the upper 80s and another risk of afternoon or evening thunderstorms.

Significantly cooler and seasonable weather is forecast for the weekend, with some clouds and highs in the lower 70s.