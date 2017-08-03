Storms leave more than 20,000 without power, shut down highways

More than 20,000 Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. customers were without power and parts of several major highways were shut down Thursday evening after severe storms passed through.

Road closures included both directions of Interstate 83 where it meets Interstate 695, as well as the outer loop of I-695 near Falls Road. Downed trees were reported to be blocking other roadways in the Cockeysville and Towson areas and northern Baltimore City.

BGE reported more than 14,600 power outages in Baltimore County and 5,900 in Baltimore City as of 6:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service said the storms crossing the region were capable of producing 60 mph winds and large hail.

