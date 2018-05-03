Baltimore weather: Temperatures surging toward another record high Thursday

Baltimore temperatures were surging toward a record high for a second day in a row Thursday as meteorologists warned of poor air quality and enhanced wildfire risks.

Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport reached 87 degrees by noon, and was expected to hit the low 90s in the afternoon. The record high for May 3 in Baltimore is 91 degrees, set in 1913.

The heat and sunshine were exacerbating smog conditions, and a “Code Orange” air quality alert is in effect north of Baltimore, in Carroll, Harford and northern Baltimore counties.

Meteorologists also warned that with the heat, relatively low humidity levels and gusty 15-20 mph winds, fires could spread easily Thursday. They urged residents “to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches.”

It could be a second-straight day of record heat for the region. BWI hit 90 degrees for the first time since September on Wednesday, breaking a record of 88 degrees also set in 1913.

The unseasonably warm conditions come as a high pressure system remains parked over the western Atlantic, its clockwise circulation pumping warm air into the region from the southwest.

More hot weather is forecast Friday, with highs in the lower 90s expected again.

A cold front could stir some storms and rain showers Friday night into Saturday morning as it passes through the region into the weekend. Highs are forecast in the lower to mid-70s Saturday into early next week.

