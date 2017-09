Severe storms moving through Hagerstown and Frederick were expected to reach the Baltimore region by Tuesday evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Baltimore City and Carroll, Howard, Baltimore and Harford counties until 9 p.m.

Storms with winds as strong as 60 mph, hail as large as an inch in diameter and risks for tornadoes were reported in Washington County about 3:30 p.m.

