Bundle up and check out the supermoon on New Year's Day

Tonight’s full moon is known as the Wolf Moon, the Old Moon or the Moon After Yule.

This year, you might also hear the word “Super” in front of any of those names, but it is not a legitimate astronomical term. It has come to be applied to any full moon that is within about 223,000 miles of Earth, 6 percent closer than its average distance. All planets and most moons in the solar system have elliptical, not circular, orbits.

If you venture outside to check it out, be sure to bundle up. A high of 21 is forecast with a wind chill of -3.