Maryland weather: Thunderstorms could produce flash flooding Sunday afternoon

"Multiple rounds" of rain and thunderstorms are forecast Sunday afternoon and evening, and some could produce flash floods, the National Weather Service said.

A flash flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. through the night. Forecasters predict a 1-3 inches of rainfall throughout the region, with higher amounts in some areas.

The watch covers all of Central Maryland, Southern Maryland and the upper Eastern Shore.

The flooding threats come a day after a stubborn line of thunderstorms dumped an estimated 7.5 inches of rain on Ocean City, stranding motorists and closing Coastal Highway for hours. Two weeks earlier, similarly persistent storms flooded Ellicott City for the second time in two years, as well as parts of Catonsville and Southwest Baltimore.

Sunday’s wet weather comes as a cold front drifts over the region, with waves of low pressure moving along it.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also possible Monday, and again in the evenings Tuesday and Wednesday.

High temperatures are forecast in the mid-70s Sunday and then closer to 70 degrees Monday. Sunshine is forecast to return Tuesday, and seasonal warmth in the mid-80s is expected by the middle of the week.

