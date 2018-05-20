Maryland weather: Wet streak to end briefly before potentially pleasant Memorial Day weekend

After eight straight days of precipitation in Baltimore, the rainy streak could end Sunday — or not.

Meteorologists predict 50/50 chances of afternoon storms, and then more wet weather is forecast this week.

The good news: Early Memorial Day weekend forecasts look pleasant.

So far this month, there has been 5.75 inches of rain at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, the region’s point of record. Normal May rainfall is about 4 inches.

Rainfall has been heavier in other areas, with estimates of more than 8 inches of rain over the past two weeks in parts of the lower Eastern Shore and more than 10 inches in parts of Frederick County, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters expect scattered thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening could add to those totals as a cold front passes through the region from the Ohio Valley. Though the storms are likely to be isolated, they could bring downpours.

Then, in a pattern similar to one that brought persistently gloomy conditions last week, the front is forecast to stall over the region and bring rain chances from Monday afternoon into Wednesday.

If May rainfall ends up surpassing 6 inches, it would rank as one of Baltimore’s wettest on record. There has been more than 6 inches of rain in May only 16 times since record-keeping began in 1871, and in six years, there has been at least 7 inches of May rainfall.

A break from rainy weather could arrive in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Early forecasts show seasonably warm high temperatures in the lower 80s and sunshine — but not a total escape from precipitation. Some afternoon storms typical of hot summer days also appear possible over the long holiday weekend.

