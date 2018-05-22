Thunderstorms possible Tuesday night, with potentially damaging winds south and west of Baltimore

Thunderstorms are expected to pass through the Baltimore region Tuesday night, and some could pack damaging winds, especially in Anne Arundel and Howard counties.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe storm watch until 9 p.m. for those counties and others around Washington, D.C., and in Southern Maryland.

Strong winds are expected to be the main hazard associated with the storms.

The storms are coming as a cold front approaches from the northwest, expected to pass through the region Wednesday.

That means one more bout of wet weather before a high-pressure system moves over the region for the second half of the week and the beginning of Memorial Day weekend.

More rain and storms are possible later in the weekend.

Photos of weather in Maryland in 2018.

