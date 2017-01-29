Up to 3 inches of snow forecast for Southern Maryland overnight Sunday

Southern Maryland could see up to 3 inches of snow overnight Sunday, while Baltimore is forecast to get a half-inch dusting, according to the National Weather Service.

A light snowfall is forecast to begin after dark Sunday and continue almost until the morning rush hour, meteorologist Ray Martin said. Recent warm temperatures, however, will limit the accumulation.

"Right now, most of the snow will stay south of the city," Martin said.

The most accumulation, 2 to 3 inches, is forecast for Anne Arundel, Prince George's, Calvert and Charles counties. Temperatures overnight Sunday are expected to be right around freezing. The snowfall should fade by the morning commute.

"There may be some icy patches on the roads," Martin said. "We'll have to see how much falls and how cold it gets."

