Baltimore to get six to 12 inches of snow, forecasters say

Forecasters are calling for six to 12 inches of snow in the immediate Baltimore area — with more inches expected in the northern suburbs — that will fall Monday night through mid-day Tuesday.

The snow could make for a slick evening commute on Monday and a potentially dangerous one on Tuesday morning, with possible whiteout conditions.

And cold air will linger for days, leaving roads slick with frozen over snow melt.

"I don't think anyone will be going anywhere on Tuesday," said Rich Foot of Foot's Forecast. "We'll go from green grass and budding little trees to our winter nightmareland in a matter of hours."

The Maryland State Highway Administration said Sunday it has been pre-treating roads, and Wisp Resort announced it would reopen for skiing and snowboarding this week after closing amid a warm February.

Snow forecast map National Weather Service National Weather Service

Dan Hofmann, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said six to 10 inches of snow will likely fall in the immediate Baltimore area, with four to seven inches in the southern suburbs. The northern suburbs will get more, he said, though the probability of more than 20 inches near the Pennsylvania border was "low."

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Sunday for the entire Baltimore and Washington areas starting 7 p.m. Monday until 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The snow could start as early as 5 p.m. Monday, but most forecasts said heavy snow would not begin until 8 or 9 p.m.

Foot estimated Baltimore would get about 10 inches, but he said northwest suburbs out to Frederick could get 14 inches. He said Tuesday and Wednesday's commutes would be "like an icebox sliding across a skating rink" because of snow and ice. Winds will also be strong on Tuesday morning, he said, with potential whiteout conditions.

Alyson Hoegg, a meteorologist with AccuWeather, said Baltimore could get eight to 12 inches of snow, with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour on Tuesday morning. The high winds could lead to power outages.

"If they could stay home on Tuesday, I would advise it," she said.

Below-average temperatures will continue this week, with highs in the mid-30s and lows in the 20s. Saturday will be somewhat warmer, with a high in the mid-40s.

