Maryland Weather Meteorology, astronomy and climate conditions in the Baltimore region
News Weather Maryland Weather

Several chances for snow, ice forecast this week, starting Tuesday

Scott Dance
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Several chances at snow or icy precipitation are forecast this week, starting Tuesday.

An Arctic cold front is expected to pass through the region Tuesday, bringing with it chances for a wintry mix or snow showers starting in the early morning hours. Chances for rain, sleet or snow are expected to continue through the afternoon.

The front is forecast to drop temperatures into the teens by early Wednesday morning. Temperatures may not break above freezing Wednesday afternoon.

Then, two more weak low-pressure systems are forecast to bring chances for snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday and on Friday.

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance

Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
43°