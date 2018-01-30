Maryland snow: Baltimore-area schools delayed, dusting still expected across region

A cold front could leave a half-inch of snow Tuesday morning in Northern Baltimore and Carroll counties, along with temperatures diving back into the 30s, according to the National Weather Service.

Little to no snow was on the ground as of 5:30 a.m in areas around Central Maryland, but that could change as the morning commute gets underway.

Many area school systems have delayed opening due to the forecast, including those in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

The snow is expected to fall before 10 a.m., potentially causing problems for the morning commute. While a dusting could fall in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County, it isn’t expected to stick to the street, and visibility is the larger concern, weather service meteorologist Luis Rosa said.

“Expect some snow to be falling,” he said. “There could be a reduction in visibility. Just use caution.”

If this weekend’s warm temperatures had you hoping for a premature spring, Rosa has bad news. Temperatures in the mid-30s, and 35 mph wind gusts, are expected throughout the day, he said.

“It’s going to be turning much colder,” he said. “We’re still in the middle of winter.”

Temperatures are expected to be in the 30s Wednesday. Temperatures on Thursday could hit nearly 50 degrees, but another cold front that night should lower them again Friday and Saturday to just above freezing.

“It’s kind of a roller coaster ride this week,” Rosa said.

