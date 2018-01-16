Chance of snow in Baltimore area could impact Wednesday commute

A chance of snow in the Baltimore area on Tuesday and Wednesday could cause dangerous driving conditions for Wednesday’s commutes, according to the National Weather Service.

Up to an inch of snow could fall on the Interstate 95 corridor, and a few inches are possible north and west of Baltimore, in northern Carroll, Baltimore and Harford counties, meteorologists said. All of Central Maryland is under a winter weather advisory through Wednesday morning.

Snow could start falling as early as 1 p.m. Tuesday northwest of Baltimore. Accumulating snow is expected to cover the region by 1 a.m. Wednesday, and chances for snow showers are expected to continue into midday Wednesday.

“There is a potential for hazardous commuting conditions for the Wednesday morning commute,” meteorologists wrote in their daily forecast discussion. “A period of snow is EXPECTED Wednesday morning across the Baltimore and Washington metro areas with around an inch accumulation on area roads.”

Here's an updated look at the National Weather Service's projections for snow fall in Maryland on Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. Find updates here. (Sean Welsh) (Sean Welsh)

The snow showers are coming along a cold front that is approaching the region. After a high of 40 degrees Tuesday, temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing again until Thursday. Wednesday is expected to be about 29 degrees, with a 10 mph to 14 mph northwest wind and gusts as high as 22 mph making it feel significantly colder.

“If this threat does materialize during the Wednesday morning rush-hour, many roads could quickly turn icy,” the weather service said. “This could lead to dangerous traveling conditions, multiple accidents, and extensive delays. If commuting Wednesday morning, be aware of the POSSIBILITY of significant travel disruptions. Plan ahead by allowing for extra travel time, and consider using public transportation and telework options.”

