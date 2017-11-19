Flurries falling in the Baltimore metro area

The Baltimore metro area is starting to see some snow.

The National Weather Service tweeted Sunday night that there are “scattered flurries” in the area, but no accumulation is expected.

The flurries are mostly falling in Carroll County, said meteorologist Dan Hoffman.

“It’s a couple flakes really,” Hoffman said. “It’s not anything that’s sticking to the ground.”

The weather is in line with what Marylanders should be expecting around this time of year, Hoffman said.

Some snow is also falling in Western Maryland Sunday night with up to 1-2 inches possible, the weather service said.

